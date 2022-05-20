Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,072 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

