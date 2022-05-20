Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 586.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Chegg by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,363 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $25,405,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

