Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 596.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Tronox worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tronox by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tronox by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $17.88 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

