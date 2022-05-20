Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PKX opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

