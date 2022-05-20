Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $38.20 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.