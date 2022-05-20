Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 389.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Weibo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 26.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,633,000 after buying an additional 248,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $10,761,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Weibo’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

