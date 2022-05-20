Rally (RLY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $184.34 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,618,269 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

