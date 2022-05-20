Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $136.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,970. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $91.42 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 124,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $560,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 48.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.