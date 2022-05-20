Ravencoin (RVN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.37 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $305.61 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,128.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.12 or 0.07444675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00013164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,191.41 or 0.99911969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

