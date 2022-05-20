RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $172,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,676,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.56. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.19 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

