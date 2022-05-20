Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.43

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 24747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.