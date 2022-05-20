Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT Lowered to €162.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €167.00 ($173.96) to €162.00 ($168.75) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($306.25) to €313.00 ($326.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($187.50) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.91.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

