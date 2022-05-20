Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BRP by 126.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of BRP by 89.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 156,663 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.97. 87,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,754. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

