Renaissance Group LLC Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,004 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fabrinet worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,258. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

