Renaissance Group LLC Has $31.67 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $31,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after buying an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,649,000 after buying an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of DG traded down $13.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.60. 4,558,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,711. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.