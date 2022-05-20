Renaissance Group LLC Has $36.22 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $36,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.62. 455,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.13 and its 200-day moving average is $407.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

