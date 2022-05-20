Renaissance Group LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 504,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 295,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $9,750,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,161,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,964. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

