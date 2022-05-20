Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 25,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $193.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,438,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,734,473. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

