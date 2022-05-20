Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.7% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $276.65. 3,007,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,909. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

