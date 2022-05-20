Renaissance Group LLC Sells 10,154 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,784 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $26,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,889 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

