Renaissance Group LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.63. 321,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,786. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $78.89.

NTDOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.23.

Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.