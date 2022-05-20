Renaissance Group LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.58. 3,772,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,119. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.90.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.