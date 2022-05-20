Renaissance Group LLC Sells 7,430 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 104,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,457,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,515. The firm has a market cap of $465.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

