Reviewing P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Rating) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -1.88% -1.26% -0.23%

40.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P10 and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.21 billion 3.07 -$30.08 million ($0.19) -174.41

P10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Volatility and Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for P10 and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 7 3 0 2.30

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $39.78, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than P10.

Summary

P10 beats Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10 (Get Rating)

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

