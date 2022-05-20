Reviewing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 24.41% 6.61% 3.05% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

88.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $492.34 million 6.16 $124.93 million $0.49 28.96 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SITE Centers and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 1 4 0 2.80 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.26%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Risk & Volatility

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SITE Centers beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. in addition, the company offers property management and software development services. It operates a network of 225 owned and 128 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

