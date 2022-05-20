Reviewing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CompoSecure and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Upstart 2 8 3 0 2.08

CompoSecure presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.19%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $97.77, suggesting a potential upside of 89.55%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Upstart.

Risk & Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.42 $13.51 million N/A N/A Upstart $848.59 million 5.15 $135.44 million $1.64 31.45

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60% Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01%

Summary

Upstart beats CompoSecure on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

