Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 28,710 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of First Horizon worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 550,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 469,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

