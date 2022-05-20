Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,960 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of GXO Logistics worth $23,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $17,059,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $12,211,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $10,337,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

