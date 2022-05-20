Rhumbline Advisers Buys 726 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Owens Corning worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

