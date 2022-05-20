Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.48 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $23,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

