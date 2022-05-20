Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

