Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $25,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.30.

Shares of DECK opened at $226.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.45 and its 200-day moving average is $319.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

