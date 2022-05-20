Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,699 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,200,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 742,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

