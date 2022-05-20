Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,026 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $25,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,409,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after buying an additional 785,546 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,831,000 after buying an additional 73,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,848,000 after purchasing an additional 284,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,350 shares of company stock worth $576,165 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

