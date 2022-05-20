Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,463 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UGI were worth $25,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,235,000 after acquiring an additional 466,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

UGI opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.