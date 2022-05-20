RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on REI.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.14. 932,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$20.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

