Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Insider Jiten Behl Sells 892 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) insider Jiten Behl sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 22,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 703,104.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RIVN opened at 29.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 37.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 73.12.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

