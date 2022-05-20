Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.20. 355,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,130,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Get Roblox alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,930 shares of company stock worth $527,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.