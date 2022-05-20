Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $195.45

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $195.45 and last traded at $196.81, with a volume of 13077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.