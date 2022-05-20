Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Raises Dividend to GBX 13.30 Per Share

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 316.90 ($3.91) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 290.20 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 342.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.74) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.65) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 591.73 ($7.29).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

