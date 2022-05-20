SafeCoin Market Cap Reaches $4.63 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $419.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,282.44 or 0.99951920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00198347 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00087819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00127616 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00225748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.