Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) PT Lowered to €17.50

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup to €17.50 ($18.23) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cheuvreux cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

