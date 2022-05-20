Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 53,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,019. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

