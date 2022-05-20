Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SANG stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $25.55.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,147,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,194,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.