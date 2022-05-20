Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 399,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,652,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

