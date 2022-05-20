SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $115.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.56% from the company’s previous close.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

NYSE SE opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in SEA by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 65,699 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of SEA by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 98,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of SEA by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 468,429 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,113,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

