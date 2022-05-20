Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $33.44 million and $1.42 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00013214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

