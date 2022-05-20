Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 28,493 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 182.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 601,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,909,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

