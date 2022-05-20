Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,085 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 333.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.48. 185,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

