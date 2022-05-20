Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 75,424 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3,091.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,424 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 309,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.